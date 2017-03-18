Kyle Connor scores twice as AHL Moose topple IceHogs 5-3
WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor struck twice and Jack Roslovic had a goal and two assists as the Manitoba Moose downed the Rockford IceHogs 5-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Dan DeSalvo, with a goal and an assist, and Ryan Olsen also scored for the Moose (24-32-9). Kevin Czuczman chipped in with two helpers.
Tyler Motte led Rockford (23-31-12) with a goal and an assist. Jake Dowell and Luke Johnson supplied the rest of the offence.
Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots for the win.
Jeff Glass started in net for the IceHogs, allowing four goals on 28 shots through 40:59. Mac Carruth made eight stops on nine shots.