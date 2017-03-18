Kyle Connor scores twice as AHL Moose topple IceHogs 5-3

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor struck twice and Jack Roslovic had a goal and two assists as the Manitoba Moose downed the Rockford IceHogs 5-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Dan DeSalvo, with a goal and an assist, and Ryan Olsen also scored for the Moose (24-32-9). Kevin Czuczman chipped in with two helpers.

Tyler Motte led Rockford (23-31-12) with a goal and an assist. Jake Dowell and Luke Johnson supplied the rest of the offence.

Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots for the win.