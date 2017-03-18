Le Graet re-elected as French football federation president

PARIS — French football federation president Noel Le Graet has been re-elected in the first round of balloting.

The federation said Le Graet and his list of candidates got 57.4 per cent of the votes on Saturday.

The 75-year-old Le Graet beat Nancy president Jacques Rousselot on 41.9 per cent to win a third consecutive election.

Eric Thomas was a very distant third, with 0.5 per cent .