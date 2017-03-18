Le Graet re-elected as French football federation president
PARIS — French football federation president Noel Le Graet has been re-elected in the first round of balloting.
The federation said Le Graet and his list of candidates got 57.4
The 75-year-old Le Graet beat Nancy president Jacques Rousselot on 41.9
Eric Thomas was a very distant third, with 0.5
Le Graet, who also presided over the French league from 1991-2000, was elected in 2011 when he succeeded Fernand Duchaussoy. He will head the federation until 2020.