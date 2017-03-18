Sports

Lukaku scores twice for Everton after rejecting new deal

Hull City's Tom Huddlestone, left, and Everton's Tom Davies battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday March 18, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England — Romelu Lukaku has cast doubt on his future at Everton but he's continuing to score the goals that could secure his team a place in Europe.

The striker set up a goal and scored twice in stoppage time to wrap up a 4-0 victory over 10-man Hull on Saturday at the end of a week when Lukaku revealed he would not be signing a new contract with the Merseyside club. Lukaku is the first Everton player to score 21 league goals in a season since Gary Lineker in 1985-1986.

Europa League-chasing Everton moved level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal but behind on goal difference having played two games more than the London club.

Everton went in front with a first goal from 20-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin nine minutes into his sixth Premier League appearance.

Relegation-threatened Hull began to gain the upper hand, but the momentum was halted when Tom Huddlestone was sent off for a shin-high challenge on Idrissa Gana Gueye in the 73rd minute.

Everton took control when Enner Valencia scored within a minute of coming off the bench after being set up by Lukaku's lobbed assist.

Valencia returned the favour , with a through-ball for Lukaku in the first minute of stoppage time. Lukaku still found time to find the net again by exploiting a defensive mix-up.

