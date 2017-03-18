Marcoux perfect as UNB blanks Axemen 3-0 in men's university semifinal

FREDERICTON — Etienne Marcoux stopped all 20 shots he faced to lead the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds past the Acadeia Axemen 3-0 on Saturday in the semifinal of the Canadian university men's hockey championship.

UNB will play Saskatchewan on Sunday in the University Cup final.

The Saskatchewan Huskies routed the St. F-X X-Men 8-0 on Saturday in the other semifinal.

Stephen Anderson, Jordan Murray and Phillipe Maillet scored for the Varsity Reds.

Acadia goaltender Robert Steeves stopped 27-of-29 shots.

Chris Caissy drew defenders to his side of the net and slipped the puck to Anderson, who put it past Steeves early in the first.

In the second period, Murray added another for UNB on the power play off a point shot that found its way past Steeves.

Up by two in the third, Chris Clapperton got behind a defender and rolled a nice pass to Maillet, who put it into an empty net with 1:13 left.