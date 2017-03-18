NHL Capsules

NEW YORK — Aleksander Barkov scored in the third period and added the winner in the shootout to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Jaromir Jagr had two assists and passed Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for the most points after turning 40 with 269.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and assist and Jussi Jokinen also scored for Florida. James Reimer made 29 saves for the Panthers, who are trying to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Reimer made his seventh straight start with Roberto Luongo out because of a lower-body injury.

Mats Zuccarello scored two goals and J.T. Miller also tallied for the Rangers, who were unable to hold an early 2-0 lead. Brendan Smith added two assists. Antti Raanta finished with 34 saves. The Rangers have lost six straight home games (0-4-2).

PENGUINS 6, DEVILS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored twice to move into a tie for the NHL lead with 37, Carter Rowney added the first goal of his NHL career and short-handed Pittsburgh beat New Jersey.

Crosby added an assist to give him 640 in his career and move him into a tie with Jaromir Jagr for the second-most in franchise history. Nick Bonino, Jake Guentzel and Phil Kessel also scored for Pittsburgh as the Penguins leapfrogged Columbus to move into second-place behind Washington in the Metropolitan Division.

Matt Murray stopped 32 shots for Pittsburgh.

Kyle Palmieri matched Crosby with two goals for New Jersey. Stefan Noesen and Beau Bennett also scored for the Devils. Keith Kinkaid finished with 37 saves.

FLAMES 3, STARS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists, Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots in his 10th straight win and Calgary beat Dallas.

Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Frolik also scored to help Calgary bounce back from a loss to Boston two nights earlier — with Elliott home with the flu — that snapped the Flames' 10-game winning streak. Calgary, 12-1-1 in its last 14, jumped past Edmonton into third place in the Pacific Division.

Bidding for his third shutout in four games, Elliott was finally beaten with 6:41 left in the third when TJ Brodie mishandled the puck in front of his net and Brett Ritchie whipped it past the surprised goaltender.