Oduro's goal gives Impact 1-1 draw with NYCFC

NEW YORK — Dominic Oduro's goal midway through the second half lifted the Montreal Impact to a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday.

Oduro slid behind the defence and had a soft touch as he chested down a long ball from Patrice Bernier. He turned and beat NYCFC keeper Sean Johnson to the ball and chipped it into the net for his first goal of the season.

Oduro had four of the five shots the Impact (0-1-2) put on Johnson.

Rodney Wallace scored his second goal of the season late in the first half put NYCFC (1-1-1) on top. He pounced on a rebound after Montreal keeper Evan Bush made a save on Alexander Ring. Wallace got his left foot on the ball and slid it just inside the left post past the sliding Bush.