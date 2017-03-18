Oduro's goal gives Impact 1-1 draw with NYCFC
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Dominic Oduro's goal midway through the second half lifted the Montreal Impact to a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday.
Oduro slid behind the
Oduro had four of the five shots the Impact (0-1-2) put on Johnson.
Rodney Wallace scored his second goal of the season late in the first half put NYCFC (1-1-1) on top. He pounced on a rebound after Montreal keeper Evan Bush made a save on Alexander Ring. Wallace got his left foot on the ball and slid it just inside the left post past the sliding Bush.
The teams combined for 31 shots but put only nine on goal. NYCFC had more opportunities among its 18 shots but only had one shot on target in the second half after forcing Bush to make three saves in the first.