OHL Roundup: DeBrincat leads Otters over Storm for league-best 50th win

ERIE, Pa. — The Erie Otters clinched the Ontario Hockey League's Midwest Divison on Saturday while cementing themselves as the regular-season champions.

Alex DeBrincat scored his 65th goal of the year and added an assist to help Erie down the Guelph Storm 5-2 in the Otters' final game of the regular season.

Warren Foegele, Taylor Raddysh, Jordan Sambrook and Antony Cirelli also scored as Erie improved to 50-15-3.

Albert Michnac and Nate Schnarr had the goals for the Storm (21-39-7). Garrett McFadden assisted on both.

Otters goaltender Troy Timpano was rarely challenged, stopping 12 of the 14 shots he faced. Guelph's Anthony Popovich made 42 saves in the losing effort.

---

67'S 5 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Tye Felhaber and Mathieu Foget both scored twice as Ottawa downed the Generals.

Austen Keating had a goal and an assist for the 67's (26-33-8) and Artur Tyanulin and Ben Evans chipped in with two assists apiece.

Robbie Burt and Renars Krastenbergs scored for Oshawa (39-23-5).

---

KNIGHTS 3 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Sam Miletic scored the eventual winner early in the second period and assisted on another goal to lead London over the Firebirds for its fourth straight win.

JJ Piccinich, with a goal and a helper, and Nicolas Mattinen also scored for the Knights (46-14-7).

Jalen Smereck and Maurizio Colella pulled Flint (32-28-8) to within a goal before dropping its seventh straight. Kole Sherwood received a game misconduct for blindsiding late in the third period.

---

WOLVES 4 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Macauley Carson scored twice as Sudbury edged the IceDogs.

Owen Lane and Kyle Capobianco supplied the rest of the offence for the Wolves (26-34-7)

Danial Singer, Oliver Castleman and Kirill Maksimov scored for Niagara (23-34-10).

---

SPITFIRES 4 SPIRIT 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Aaron Luchuk found the back of the net twice, including a short-handed goal, as Windsor snapped a two-game slide with a win over the Spirit.

Jeremy Bracco had a goal and an assist and Cristiano DiGiancinto also scored for the Spitfires (41-19-8).

Markus Niemelainen led Saginaw (27-32-9) with two goals. C.J. Garcia supplied the rest of the offence with a goal and an assist.

---

FRONTENACS 6 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Linus Nyman scored two goals and set up another and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as Kingston doubled up the Colts.

Stephen Desrocher, Sergey Popov and Ted Nichol, with a goal and an assist, rounded out the attack for the Frontenacs (32-26-9).

Ben Hawerchuk, Roy Radke and Aidan Bowman scored for Barrie (17-44-7), which lost its third straight.

---

ATTACK 7 RANGERS 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists and Ethan Szypula chipped in with three helpers as the Attack routed Kitchener.

Kevin Hancock, Markus Phillips, Jonah Gadjovich, Petrus Palmu and Cordell James had a goal and an assist apiece for Owen Sound (48-15-4). Chase Campbell also scored.

Riley Damiani and Liam Peyton provided the offence for the Rangers (36-27-5).