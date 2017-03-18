QMJHL Roundup: Oceanic clinch final playoff spot with OT loss to Voltigeurs

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — The Rimouski Oceanic clinched a spot in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs on Saturday despite ending their regular season with a loss.

Nicolas Beaudin scored 49 seconds into overtime as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged Rimouski 2-1.

The Oceanic (26-35-7), with the single point for the overtime-loss, locked up the 16th and final playoff spot in the league, finishing three points ahead of 17th-place Sherbrooke.

Pavel Koltygin scored in regulation for Drummondville (28-34-6), which got a 37-save performance from Olivier Rodrigue.

Tyler Bolland found the back of the net for Rimouski while Alexandre Lagace finished with 24 saves.

The Oceanic will play the top-seeded Saint John Sea Dogs in the first round of the playoffs.

---

TITAN 5 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Christophe Boivin had a goal and an assist and Aaron Brisebois scored the eventual winner in the second period as Acadie-Bathurst beat the Islanders.

Dawson Theede scored a short-handed goal for the Titan (39-23-6), which finished the season in sixth place. Antoine Morand and Rodrigo Abols rounded out the attack.

Kameron Kielly and Francois Beauchemin, with his 45th of the season, scored for fourth-place Charlottetown (46-18-4), which will play Baie-Comeau in the first round. Carl Neill assisted on both goals.

---

SEA DOGS 2 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX — Bokondji Imama scored the go-ahead goal 6:54 into the second period as Saint John capped its regular season with a win over the Mooseheads.

Joe Veleno scored the first goal for the Sea Dogs (48-14-6) on a power play before assisting on Imama's winner 28 seconds later.

Maxime Fortier found the back of the net for Halifax (27-35-6), which finished the season in 15th place. The Mooseheads will play Rouyn-Noranda in the first round.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 WILDCATS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Giovanni Fiore scored two goals and set up another and Drake Batherson had three assists as Cape Breton beat the Wildcats to head into the playoffs on a five-game win streak.

Tyler Hylland had a goal and a helper for the seventh-seeded Screaming Eagles (39-28-4), who will meet Gatineau in the first round. Massimo Carozza and Mathias Laferriere also scored.

Jeremy McKenna had the lone goal for last-place Moncton (14-51-3), which lost nine straight to end the year.

---

REMPARTS 2 PHOENIX 1

QUEBEC CITY — Philipp Kurashev's goal 16:43 into the first period stood as the winner as the Remparts edged Sherbrooke.

Derek Gentile had the other goal for Quebec (31-30-7), which finished the season in 11th place and will meet sixth-seeded Acadie-Bathurst in the first round.

Anderson MacDonald scored for the Phoenix (26-38-4), who end out of a playoff spot and on a three-game losing streak.

---

DRAKKAR 4 SAGUENEENS 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Vincent Deslauriers scored his 23rd of the season and added two assists to help the Drakkar down Chicoutimi.

Jordan Martel, with his 25th goal, Noah Corson and Matteo Pietroniro also scored as Baie-Comeau (26-32-10) wrapped up the season in 13th place.

Dmitry Zhukenov had the lone goal for the eighth-seeded Sagueneens (38-25-5), who will meet Victoriaville.

---

ARMADA 3 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Alexander Katerinakis had a goal and an assist to lead Blainville-Boisbriand over the Olympiques.

Thomas Ethier and Alex Barre-Boulet also scored for the fifth-seeded Armada (43-19-6), who will play Drummondville in the first round.

Yakov Trenin and Daniel Del Pagio supplied the offence for 10th-place Gatineau (33-31-4), which snapped a three-game win streak.

---

FOREURS 2 CATARACTES 1 (SO)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Simon Lafrance scored the shootout winner as Val-d'Or slipped past the Cataractes in a first-round playoff preview.

Alexis Pepin scored in the first period for the Foreurs (28-35-5)

Brandon Gignac tied the game in the second for third-seeded Shawinigan (42-20-6).

---

TIGRES 5 HUSKIES 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — James Phelan had a goal and an assist to lead the Tigres over Rouyn-Noranda.

Nicolas Latulippe, Maxime Comtois, Chase Harwell and Jimmy Huntington also scored for Victoriaville (35-25-8), which finished ninth in the league.

Tyler Hinam, Alexandre Fortin and Taylor Ford found the back of the net for the second-place Huskies (43-18-7), who ended the regular season on a three-game slide.