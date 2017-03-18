Rachel Homan, Team Canada beat China to open world women's curling championship

BEIJING — Rachel Homan and Team Canada are off to a fine start at the 2017 world women's curling championship.

Homan and her Ottawa foursome downed host China 9-3 on Saturday in their first draw of the 12-nation tournament.

The 27-year-old skip is joined by third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle, along with alternate Cheryl Kreviazuk.

Homan has yet to win a world title after taking bronze and silver in two previous appearances.

She and her crew won the Canadian title in February with an 8-6 victory in an extra end over Manitoba's Michelle Englot, earning her a third appearance at the world championship.

Last year Canada was represented by Calgary skip Chelsea Carey. Her foursome had to settle for fourth place after dropping the bronze-medal draw against Russia.