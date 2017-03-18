Skinner scores 2 to lead Hurricanes past Predators

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jeff Skinner scored in each of the first two periods and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 Saturday night.

Jordan Staal added a goal and an assist while Jaccob Slavin had two assists for Carolina, which swept the two-game season series and snapped Nashville's three-game winning streak. Elias Lindholm scored a short-handed empty-netter with 25.6 seconds to go.

Carolina won the teams' other meeting, 3-2 in a shootout on Nov. 5 in Nashville.

Skinner had his fifth multi-goal game and sixth multi-point effort of the season.

Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack, starting his second straight game, stopped 27 shots for his first two-game winning streak with Carolina. The Hurricanes improved to 4-0-2 in their last six games.

Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros had 33 saves.

Forsberg has 13 goals and six assists in his last 13 games.

Staal put the Hurricanes ahead just 29 seconds into the game, Carolina's fastest goal of the season. Slavin had the sole assist from the left point.

Skinner then doubled the lead at 8:59, beating Saros over the left shoulder from the right circle after receiving Lee Stempniak's pass from behind the net.

Arvidsson halved the lead at 5:38 of the second on an assist from Ryan Ellis, beating Lack from an unlikely angle on the goal line below the right circle.

Skinner made it 3-1 with 6:36 left in the middle period, picking up the puck in the crease and backhanding it over Saros glove side for his 25th of the season.

Forsberg cut the lead to one with the Predators' net empty and 1:49 left in the game. But Lindholm sealed the result on an assist from Sebastian Aho in the closing seconds.

NOTES: The Hurricanes have never shut out Nashville in 24 all-time meetings. ... Slavin's two assists gave him a career-high 30 points this season. ... Skinner's second goal gave him 315 points and put him one ahead of Sami Kapanen for seventh on the Hurricanes' career list since the club moved Hartford to North Carolina. ... Lindholm has points in six straight games. ... Stempniak is now on a four-game assist streak. ... Arvidsson is on a four-game point streak. ... Carolina LW Valentin Zykov (upper body) missed his fourth straight game while C Jay McClement (lower body) missed his second straight. D Matt Tennyson was a healthy extra. ... Nashville LW Vernon Fiddler (upper body) missed his fifth straight game. Teammates C Craig Smith, LW Harry Zolnierczyk, D Anthony Bitetto and D Brad Hunt were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Arizona on Monday night to open a three-game homestand.