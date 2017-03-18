Storm, Roosters undefeated in National Rugby League

SYDNEY, Australia — Fullback Michael Gordon scored two tries to lead the Sydney Roosters to a 14-12 win over Penrith, and Melbourne captain Cameron Smith converted a try from the sideline with three minutes remaining for the same 14-12 final advantage over Brisbane, leaving the Roosters and Storm unbeaten after three rounds in the National Rugby League.

Gordon also kicked a goal in the Roosters' win which left the team in second place behind the Storm on goal difference.

Later Saturday, the North Queensland Cowboys attempted to join the Roosters and Storm at 3-0 when they played the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Melbourne win marked the return of fullback Billy Slater to the Storm lineup after nearly a year out due to shoulder surgery.

He has played only eight matches in two seasons due to operations on both his shoulders. Slater, who came on as a replacement midway through the first half, looked sharp in attack and appeared to avoid any new injuries.

After a tough early schedule including a trip to New Zealand and six-day turnaround, Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy felt his team earned the win.

"It was bit mixed but I thought it was a pretty high-quality game with the defence of both sides," Bellamy said.

South Sydney beat Newcastle 24-18, the Gold Coast Titans defeated Parramatta 26-14, winning their first match of the season and handing the Eels their first loss, and the Canterbury Bulldogs defeated the New Zealand Warriors 24-12.