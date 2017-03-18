Trump protesters asked to leave LPGA Tour event

PHOENIX — About a dozen people protesting the U.S. Women's Open being played at a course President Donald Trump owns left peacefully after security officials asked them to leave the front entrance of the LPGA Tour's Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

Members of the group UltraViolet protested for less than 30 minutes before they were asked to leave the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on Saturday. UltraViolet said a plane was set to fly over the course later with a banner reading "LPGA: TAKE A MULLIGAN. DUMP SEXIST TRUMP."