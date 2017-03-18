Turner returns for Trail Blazers, Millsap out for Hawks

ATLANTA — Evan Turner is returning for the Portland Trail Blazers against Atlanta after missing 14 games with a broken right hand, while the Hawks are holding out forward Paul Millsap with left knee tightness.

Portland coach Terry Stotts says Turner will play with no limitations against the Hawks in Saturday night's game. Turner has been practicing with a pad on the right hand.

Turner has not played since he was hurt in the Trail Blazers' game at Dallas on Feb. 7.

The Hawks announced Millsap's injury less than an hour before the game. Millsap, who made his fourth straight All-Star team this season, leads Atlanta with 18.1 points per game.