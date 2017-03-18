WHL Roundup: American snap slide, extend Chiefs' losing streak with win

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One lengthy losing streak came to an end while another was extended in Western Hockey League play Friday night.

Morgan Geekie scored his second of the game 28 seconds into overtime as the Tri-City Americans snapped a five-game slide with a 5-4 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

The loss was Spokane's eighth straight.

Vladislav Lukin and Dylan Coglan had a goal and an assist apiece for Tri-City (39-28-3). Tyler Sandhu also scored.

Kailer Yamamoto led the Chiefs (26-33-11) with a hat trick, including two goals in a 26-second span within the final 1:02 of the game to tie it. Hudson Elynuik had a goal and two assists.

Silvertips goaltender Evan Sarthou made 32 saves. Spokane's Jayden Sittler stopped 28 shots.

---

COUGARS 3 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Jesse Gabrielle found the back of the net twice to lead Prince George past the Blazers.

Kody McDonald also scored as the Cougars (45-21-5) won their third in a row.

Nic Holowko had the lone goal for Kamloops (41-24-6), which had a three-game win streak snapped.

---

ROCKETS 7 GIANTS 0

KELOWNA, B.C. — Rodney Southam struck twice and Michael Herringer had 21 saves as the Rockets blanked Vancouver.

Kole Lind scored once and set up three more for Kelowna (44-22-5), which also got goals from Reid Gardiner, Nolan Foote, Kyle Topping and James Hilsendager.

David Tendeck stopped 31-of-38 shots for the Giants (20-44-6).

---

HITMEN 6 ICE 1

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Beck Malenstyn capped a hat trick with a short-handed goal midway through the third period as Calgary downed the Ice to secure the final playoff spot in the East.

Jake Kryski and Matteo Gennaro added a goal and an assist apiece for the Hitmen (29-32-10) and Tyler Mrkonjic had the other.

Max Patterson scored for Kootenay (14-45-12), which extended its losing streak to nine straight games.

---

TIGERS 5 HURRICANES 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — James Hamblin struck twice and Chad Butcher had a goal and two assists as Medicine Hat thumped the Hurricanes.

John Dahlstrom and Mark Rassell rounded out the offence for the Tigers (50-20-1).

Ryan Bowen found the back of the net for Lethbridge (44-20-7) with a short-handed goal in the second period.

---

PATS 7 WHEAT KINGS 1

REGINA — Adam Brooks scored two goals and set up two more as the Pats powered past Brandon for their seventh straight win.

Austin Wagner had a goal and two assists for Regina (51-12-8) and Wyatt Sloboshan, Braydon Buziak, Sam Steel and Filip Ahl rounded out the attack.

Daniel Bukac had the lone goal for the Wheat Kings (31-30-10).

---

BLADES 5 RAIDERS 3

SASKATOON — Braylon Shmyr had a goal and an assist and Chase Wouters had three helpers as the Blades toppled Prince Albert to snap a three-game losing streak.

Gage Ramsay's short-handed goal midway through the second period stood as the winner for Saskatoon (28-34-9). Jesse Shynkaruk, Michael Farren and Josh Paterson, into an empty net, also scored.

Parker Kelly had a short-handed goal for the Raiders (20-44-7). Cavin Leth and Spencer Moe supplied the rest of the offence.

---

BRONCOS 2 WARRIORS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Aleksi Heponiemi scored the tiebreaking goal 17:35 into the third period as the Broncos handed Moose Jaw its fifth straight loss.

Glenn Gawfin also scored for Swift Current (39-22-10) and Ryley Lindgren had two assists.

Matt Sozanski scored for the Warriors (41-21-9).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA — Matt Fonteyne scored twice as Everett doubled up the Royals.

Kevin Davis and Eetu Tuulola had the other goals for the Silvertips (43-16-11).

Jack Walker scored twice as Victoria (37-28-6) lost its sixth straight.