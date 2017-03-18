Zeller scores 19, Hornets beat Wizards 98-93

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cody Zeller scored 19 points and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 98-93 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Kemba Walker had eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Marvin Williams had 16 points and eight rebounds as the Hornets handed the Wizards their second straight defeat.

The Hornets limited the Wizards to 37 per cent shooting from the field.

John Wall had 19 points and eight assists for the Wizards, and Bradley Beal scored 18 points.

Charlotte entered the night 4 1/2 games back of Miami for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs with 14 games remaining.

Walker hit a clutch 3-pointer, his fourth of the game, coming off a screen at the top of the key to give the Hornets a 93-86 lead with 1:23 left.

Beal answered with a 3-pointer and then stole an inbounds pass at midcourt and dunked to cut Charlotte's lead to two with 17 seconds remaining.

Marco Belinelli was fouled with 13 seconds left but only made one free throw, giving the Wizards a chance to tie with 14.7 seconds left. But Beal couldn't complete the comeback, missing a step back 3-pointer from 28 feet from the left wing with 10 seconds left.

Williams put the game away with two free throws.

The Hornets trailed 40-39 at halftime despite holding the Wizards to 31.7 per cent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Markieff Morris missed his second straight game because of an illness. ... Outscored the Hornets 18-6 in fast-break points.

Hornets: Are 14-4 when holding a lead entering the fourth quarter at home. ... Williams made his 351st 3-pointer in the first quarter, moving past D.J. Augustin into sixth place in franchise history. ... Nic Batum returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a migraine. ... Outscored the Wizards 40-28 in the paint. ... Current Washington Redskins and former Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman attended the game on Cam Newton bobblehead night.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Head on the road to face the Celtics on Monday night in a game that could have playoff seeding implications.