Alex Bellemare top Canadian at slopestyle world championships

SIERRA NEVADA, Spain — Alex Bellemare was the top Canadian in slopestyle, finishing seventh at the freestyle world championships on Sunday.

American McRae Williams (93.80 points) won the event, followed by countryman Gus Kenworthy (91.80) and Britain's James Wood (90.40).

Bellemare, from St. Boniface, Que., got his highest score on his final run with 83.60 points.

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (78.00) of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Que., was 11th.

Teal Harle (63.20) of Campbell River, B.C., and Evan McEachran (55.20) of Oakville, Ont., placed 13th and 14th respectively.

France's Tess Ledeux (85.60) won the women's world slopestyle championship at only 15 years old. Sweden's Emma Dahlstrom (83.80) took the silver and Britain's Isabel Atkin (83.20) was third.

Anouk Purnelle-Faniel (73.33) of Lac-Beauport, Que., was the top Canadian, finishing 10th. Yuki Tsubota (70.83) of Whistler, B.C., was 13th and Kim Lamarre (4.83) of Lac-Beauport took 26th place.