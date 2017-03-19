Canada's Homan improves to 3-0 at women's worlds with 10-9 win over Russia

BEIJING — Rachel Homan and Team Canada improved to 3-0 at the 2017 world women's curling championship.

Homan and her Ottawa foursome had a 10-9 victory over Russia Sunday in their third draw of the 12-nation tournament.

The 27-year-old skip is joined by third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle, along with alternate Cheryl Kreviazuk.

The Canadian squad started the tournament with victories over China and Germany on the opening day.

Homan has yet to win a world title after taking bronze and silver in two previous appearances.

She and her crew won the Canadian title in February with an 8-6 victory in an extra end over Manitoba's Michelle Englot, earning her a third appearance at the world championship.