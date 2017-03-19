Sports

Curry scores 28, Warriors beat Bucks 117-92

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, right, passes away from Golden State Warriors' Golden State Warriors' Zaza Pachulia (27) and Patrick McCaw during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors overcame a sluggish start to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 117-92 on Saturday night.

Draymond Green added eight points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, Klay Thompson scored 21 points and Matt Barnes made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a big run in the second quarter and help the Warriors complete a season sweep of the Bucks.

Golden State improved to an NBA-best 55-14 with its second straight win by 25 points or more. It was also the Warriors' third consecutive victory overall following a season-high, three-game losing streak.

The win came on the heels of news that All-Star Kevin Durant, out since spraining a knee ligament on Feb. 28, has progressed to taking jump shots, an encouraging sign for a team trying to hold on to the top spot in the West.

