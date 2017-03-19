FC Dallas rallies in 2nd half behind Urruti's 2 goal game

FRISCO, Texas — Maximiliano Urruti scored twice in the second half and FC Dallas rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn a 2-1 win over New England, its fifth straight over the Revolution, on Saturday night.

The Revolution (0-2-0) held a 1-0 into the 71st minute when Urruti beat Cody Cropper after Cropper charged off his line to cut off the scoring chance. Just six minutes later Urruti put home the game winner, beating Cropper high to the near post.

The two goals give Urruti three total for FC Dallas (2-0-1) in just two career MLS games.

Lee Nguyen put the Revolution on the board early with his first goal of the year, a penalty kick in the 10th minute. Nguyen took the kick after Antonio Mlinar Delamea drew a penalty on FC Dallas' Cristian Colmán.

The Revolution attempted just four shots overall, 11 fewer than FC Dallas.