Flames sign goalie Parsons, forward Lomberg to entry-level contracts

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames signed goaltender Tyler Parsons and forward Ryan Lomberg to entry-level contracts on Sunday.

Parsons's deal is for three years while Lomberg's is a two-year, two-way contract that begins next season.

Calgary selected Parsons in the second round (54th overall) of the 2016 draft. The Chesterfield, Mich., native, in his third full season with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, has a 21-6-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.36 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 32 games this year.

The 19-year-old Parsons won the Memorial Cup with London last season and also played for the gold medal-winning United States team at the 2017 IIHF world junior hockey championships.

Lomberg, a native of Richmond Hill, Ont., has played for Calgary's AHL and ECHL affiliates over the last two seasons after signing with Stockton as a free agent in September 2015.