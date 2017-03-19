Galaxy get 1st win behind Boateng's goal in 74th minute

SANDY, Utah — Emmanuel Boateng found the inside of the net for what turned out to be the game-winner in the 74th minute and Los Angeles earned its first win of the year 2-1 against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Boateng's goal was set up by Romain Alessandrini who drew the defence around him on the right side of the box before firing a pass to the opposite side to a streaking Boateng who beat goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Alessandrini also assisted on the Galaxy's (1-2-0) first goal, which tied the score at one in the 69th minute. Alessandrini found Romney with a cross to the middle of the box, who then fired a left-footed shot just under the crossbar.