Gasol, Aldridge help Spurs beat Kings to end two-game skid

SAN ANTONIO — Pau Gasol scored 22 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 118-102 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, snapping a two-game skid.

Kawhi Leonard had 12 points in 27 minutes, sitting out the fourth quarter after the Spurs led by as many as 28 points.

San Antonio (53-16) moved within two games of idle Golden State (55-14) for the league's best record.

Buddy Hield had 18 points for Sacramento, matching his high with the Kings since being acquired Feb. 20 in a trade that sent All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.

The Spurs had to overcome an abysmal start to win their 10th straight over the Kings. San Antonio missed its first eight shots and 12 of 13 in falling behind 14-2.

The Spurs rallied behind their defence , going on a 7-0 run while picking up consecutive steals off the inbounds.

San Antonio would take its first lead at 32-31 on a 17-foot, pull-up jumper by Davis Bertans with 8:42 remaining in the first half.

San Antonio shot 67 per cent from the field in the second quarter while outscoring Sacramento 37-22 to gain control of the game.

Spurs veteran point guard Tony Parker had 16 points, including 12 in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Kings: G Arron Afflalo missed his second straight game for personal reasons. ... Sacramento has trailed by 20 points or more in 17 games this season. . The Kings blew a 28-point lead in the first half against San Antonio in their previous meeting, which the Spurs won 104-94. . Sacramento has lost nine straight in San Antonio. The Kings' last win against the Spurs came on Nov. 15, 2014, and their previous victory at the AT&T Center was Jan. 20, 2012. . Sacramento had scored 100-plus points in six of its previous seven games.

Spurs: G Manu Ginobili sat the game out for rest. The 39-year-old has missed nine games this season, including eight for rest. San Antonio is 6-2 without Ginobili . Leonard has scored in double figures in 96 straight games, the third-longest streak in franchise history. George "The Iceman" Gervin has the record with 206 straight games in double figures and David Robinson is second at 157. . Parker's 12 points in the second quarter were his season high in any period, surpassing his previous high of 11.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Milwaukee on Wednesday night.