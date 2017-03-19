Indians RHP Anderson done for year, Kipnis still sidelined

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cleveland Indians right-hander Cody Anderson will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and miss the 2017 season.

The AL champions said Sunday that Anderson has elected to have the operation after being diagnosed with a ligament sprain. The 26-year-old made nine starts for Cleveland last season and was expected to begin this year at Triple-A Buffalo. His loss hurts Cleveland's pitching depth.

Also, second baseman Jason Kipnis is still four to five weeks away from playing in a game as he deals with shoulder inflammation. Kipnis received a second opinion on his shoulder and has been cleared to resume a strengthening program in a week.