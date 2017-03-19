Injured Gabbiadini replaced by Petagna in Italy squad

FLORENCE, Italy — Manolo Gabbiadini has pulled out of the Italy squad and been replaced by Atalanta forward Andrea Petagna.

Gabbiadini limped off with a groin injury after a half-hour of Southampton's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Italian had scored six times in his first four Saints appearances since his move from Napoli in January.

Italy, which is level on points with Spain at the top of Group G, plays Albania in Palermo on Friday in a World Cup qualifier.