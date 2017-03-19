Larin scores twice to power Orlando City past Philadelphia

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cyle Larin scored twice, including the game winner in the 73rd minute, and Orlando City won its second straight to open the season 2-1 over Philadelphia on Saturday.

With the score tied at one with 15 minutes left, Larin found his way behind the middle of the Union defence thanks to a streaking pass from Carlos Rivas and beat goalkeeper Andre Blake for the game-winner. The forward has accounted for all three Orlando City goals this season.

After Larin gave Orlando City (2-0-0) the lead in the 39th minute, C.J. Sapong found the back of the net with a header to tie the score in the 52nd minute. The Union (0-1-2) had a final opportunity to tie it in the 93rd minute, but Alejandro Bedoya's header was denied by Joe Bendik.

Philadelphia is winless in its last 10 matches dating back to last season.