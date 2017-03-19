McMaster beats UBC for bronze medal at men's U Sports championship
EDMONTON — The McMaster Marauders downed the UBC Thunderbirds 3-0 on Sunday to claim the bronze medal at the Canadian men's university volleyball championship.
Set scores were 25-15, 27-25, 25-17.
Brandon Koppers led McMaster with 10 kills while UBC got 13 kills from Irvan Brar.
The Marauders have won five straight medals at the national championship.
Alberta played Trinity Western for the gold medal later Sunday.