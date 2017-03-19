McMaster beats UBC for bronze medal at men's U Sports championship

EDMONTON — The McMaster Marauders downed the UBC Thunderbirds 3-0 on Sunday to claim the bronze medal at the Canadian men's university volleyball championship.

Set scores were 25-15, 27-25, 25-17.

Brandon Koppers led McMaster with 10 kills while UBC got 13 kills from Irvan Brar.

The Marauders have won five straight medals at the national championship.