Millsap, Bazemore to miss time for Hawks with knee injuries

ATLANTA — The struggling Atlanta Hawks got more bad news: All-Star forward Paul Millsap will miss at least two more games with a left knee injury, while guard Kent Bazemore is expected to miss at least a week with a bruised right knee.

The team updated its injury situation Sunday after losing its third straight game the previous night, getting blown out at home by Portland 113-97.

Millsap was a late scratch because of left knee tightness. He will definitely miss Monday night's game at Charlotte and Wednesday's contest at Washington.