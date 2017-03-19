Sports

Millsap, Bazemore to miss time for Hawks with knee injuries

Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) controls the ball while being defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) during the second half of am NBA game, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Atlanta. The Grizzlies defeated the Hawks 103-91. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) controls the ball while being defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) during the second half of am NBA game, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Atlanta. The Grizzlies defeated the Hawks 103-91. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

ATLANTA — The struggling Atlanta Hawks got more bad news: All-Star forward Paul Millsap will miss at least two more games with a left knee injury, while guard Kent Bazemore is expected to miss at least a week with a bruised right knee.

The team updated its injury situation Sunday after losing its third straight game the previous night, getting blown out at home by Portland 113-97.

Millsap was a late scratch because of left knee tightness. He will definitely miss Monday night's game at Charlotte and Wednesday's contest at Washington.

Bazemore was injured with 5 1/2 minutes to go. An MRI showed a bone bruise that will require treatment before a re-evaluation in seven to 10 days. He definitely won't play against the Hornets and could miss up to six games.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular