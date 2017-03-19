Norway's Bjoergen wins women's pursuit race at World Cup in Quebec City

QUEBEC — Marit Bjoergen edged Norwegian teammate Heidi Weng in the final sprint to win the women's pursuit race Sunday at the cross-country skiing World Cup finals.

Stina Nilsson of Sweden was third.

Bjoergen and Weng started with a 29 second led and worked together to stay well in front of the chasing pack throw out the 10-kilometre race.

After the race, Weng was handed the crystal globe as overall women's World Cup champion.

Krista Parmakoski of Finland finished second in overall standings and Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg of Norway was third.