OHL Roundup: Roberts scores 3 as Attack down Storm in regular-season finale

GUELPH, Ont. — The Owen Sound Attack ended their regular season on a 12-game point streak.

Zachary Roberts had three goals, Ethan Szypula had a goal and three assists and Markus Phillips had four helpers as the Attack downed the Guelph Storm 8-5 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action to finish the season with 102 points, one behind the league-best Erie Otters.

Petrus Palmu had a goal and two assists and Jonah Gadjovich, Maksim Sushko, and Santino Centorame also scored for Owen Sound (49-15-4).

Liam Hawel and Isaac Ratcliffe led the Storm (21-40-7) with a goal and an assist apiece. Ryan Merkley, James McEwan and Matt Hotchkiss had the others.

Attack goaltender Michael McNiven stopped 15 shots. Guelph's Liam Herbst made 28 saves.

Owen Sound was 3 for 4 on the power play while the Storm scored once on two chances with the man advantage.

---

BULLDOGS 3 67's 1

OTTAWA — Michael Cramarossa had the winner at the 15:07 mark of the third period as Hamilton rallied past the 67's.

Cole Candella and Matt Luff also scored as the Bulldogs (33-27-8 ) reeled off three unanswered goals in the third.

Austen Keating was the lone scorer Ottawa (26-34-8).

---

FRONTENACS 5 BATTALION 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Brett Neumann, Jason Robertson and Ryan Cranford all scored in the third period to lift Kingston over the Battalion.

Sergey Popov and Jakob Brahaney had second-period goals for the Frontenacs (33-26-9).

Justin Brazeau led North Bay (24-38-6) with a goal and two assists. Zach Shankar, Zach Poirier and Kyle Potts also found the back of the net.

---

STEELHEADS 6 ICEDOGS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Trent Fox had a goal and two assists to help power the Steelheads over Niagara.

Michael McLeod, Stefan LeBlanc and Spencer Watson each finished with a goal and a helper for Mississauga (34-20-13). Nathan Bastian also scored.

Pavel Demin had the lone goal for the IceDogs (23-35-10).

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 KNIGHTS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Boris Katchouk scored two goals and set up another as the Greyhounds snapped London's four-game win streak.

Zachary Senyshyn had a goal and two assists for Sault Ste. Marie (48-16-4) and Blake Speers, David Miller and Morgan Frost supplied the rest of the offence.

Evan Bouchard, Max Jones, Olli Juolevi, and JJ Piccinich scored for the Knights (46-15-7).

---

GENERALS 4 PETES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Riley Stillman had a hat trick, including the go-ahead goal on a power play late in the third, to lift the Generals over Peterborough.

Joe Manchurek added an empty-net goal for Oshawa (40-23-5) and Domenic Commisso had two assists.

Zach Gallant and Pavel Gogolev scored for the Petes (42-21-5).