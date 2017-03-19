Own goal gives Sporting KC 2-1 win over San Jose

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City picked an own goal in the 89th minute that proved to be the difference in a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Sporting KC was clinging to a 1-0 lead when Soony Saad, outside the box, attempted a shot that went off the defender and was headed wide. Keeper David Bingham went out to scoop up the spinning ball and it went off his hands and into the goal.

The goal was crucial, as Florian Jungwirth spoiled Tim Melia's shutout in stoppage time. A long ball into traffic came down to Jungwirth at the top of the penalty box and he turned and put a left-footed shot over Melia. Melia then came up with a big save; punching away Jungwirth's deflected shot in the third and final minute of stoppage time.

Benny Feilhaber scored the first goal of the season for Sporting KC (1-0-2) with a bending shot from 25 yards in the 37th minute. San Jose keeper David Bingham remained rooted on his spot as Feilhaber's 30th career goal slipped just under the crossbar.