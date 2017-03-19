Pirates rally in ninth for 11-11 spring training tie with Blue Jays

BRADENTON, Fla. — Alen Hanson and Gift Ngoepe hit doubles in the bottom of the ninth and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored three runs in the final frame to finish their spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-11 tie on Sunday.

The Blue Jays had scored four in the top of the ninth to take an 11-8 lead before the Pirates stormed back.

Ezequiel Carrera homered for Toronto and Jake Elmore had three runs batted in. Steve Pearce, J.B. Woodman and D.J. Davis each drove in a pair.

Ngoepe went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Michael Suchy hit a two-run homer.

Gerrit Cole went five innings for the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five.