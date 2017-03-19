Sports

Saturday's Games

NHL

Detroit 5 Colorado 1

Columbus 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)

Washington 5 Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 4 Nashville 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Minnesota 2

Montreal 4 Ottawa 3 (SO)

Chicago 2 Toronto 1 (OT)

St. Louis 3 Arizona 0

Edmonton 2 Vancouver 0

Anaheim 2 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Binghamton 8 Toronto 4

Charlotte 3 Ontario 2 (OT)

St. John's 2 Rochester 0

Iowa 4 Milwaukee 1

Syracuse 2 Albany 1 (OT)

Cleveland 6 Texas 3

Hershey 6 Hartford 4

Lehigh Valley 3 WB-Scranton 2

Providence 4 Springfield 2

Bridgeport 4 Utica 1

Grand Rapids 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Manitoba 5 Rockford 3

San Diego 4 San Antonio 3 (SO)

Bakersfield 4 Tucson 3

San Jose 3 Stockton 1

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 110 Sacramento 94

Portland 113 Atlanta 97

Charlotte 98 Washington 93

L.A. Clippers 108 Cleveland 78

Chicago 95 Utah 86

Memphis 104 San Antonio 96

Houston 109 Denver 105

Golden State 117 Milwaukee 92

---

NCAA Men's Basketball

Wisconsin 65 Villanova 62

Florida 65 Virginia 39

Butler 74 Middle Tennessee 65

Purdue 80 Iowa State 76

West Virginia 83 Notre Dame 71

Xavier 91 Florida State 66

Gonzaga 79 Northwestern 73

Arizona 69 Saint Mary's 60

---

MLB Pre-season

Baltimore 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 12 Minnesota 5

Detroit (ss) 7 Atlanta 5

Houston 5 Washington 4

Detroit (ss) 5 Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 5 St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 13 Philadelphia 8

Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 2

Texas 8 Cleveland (ss) 4

Chicago Cubs 6 Japan 4

Milwaukee 13 Chicago Cubs (ss) 7

Cleveland (ss) 4 Kansas City 4 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 13 Chicago White Sox 7

Oakland 2 San Diego 1

Texas (ss) 3 Cincinnati 3

Arizona 12 Netherlands 5

L.A. Angels 9 Colorado 3

Seattle 6 San Francisco 5

---

World Baseball Classic

Second round at San Diego

Puerto Rico 13 Venezuela 2

U.S. 6 Dominican Republic 3

---

MLS

Montreal 1 New York City FC 1

Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago 0

Toronto FC 2 Vancouver 0

Columbus 2 D.C. United 0

Orlando City 2 Philadelphia 1

FC Dallas 2 New England 1

Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose 1

Minnesota United 2 Colorado 2

Los Angeles 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Portland 4 Houston 2

---

