Saturday's Games
NHL
Detroit 5 Colorado 1
Columbus 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)
Washington 5 Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 4 Nashville 2
N.Y. Rangers 3 Minnesota 2
Montreal 4 Ottawa 3 (SO)
Chicago 2 Toronto 1 (OT)
St. Louis 3 Arizona 0
Edmonton 2 Vancouver 0
Anaheim 2 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Binghamton 8 Toronto 4
Charlotte 3 Ontario 2 (OT)
St. John's 2 Rochester 0
Iowa 4 Milwaukee 1
Syracuse 2 Albany 1 (OT)
Cleveland 6 Texas 3
Hershey 6 Hartford 4
Lehigh Valley 3 WB-Scranton 2
Providence 4 Springfield 2
Bridgeport 4 Utica 1
Grand Rapids 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Manitoba 5 Rockford 3
San Diego 4 San Antonio 3 (SO)
Bakersfield 4 Tucson 3
San Jose 3 Stockton 1
---
NBA
Oklahoma City 110 Sacramento 94
Portland 113 Atlanta 97
Charlotte 98 Washington 93
L.A. Clippers 108 Cleveland 78
Chicago 95 Utah 86
Memphis 104 San Antonio 96
Houston 109 Denver 105
Golden State 117 Milwaukee 92
---
NCAA Men's Basketball
Wisconsin 65 Villanova 62
Florida 65 Virginia 39
Butler 74 Middle Tennessee 65
Purdue 80 Iowa State 76
West Virginia 83 Notre Dame 71
Xavier 91 Florida State 66
Gonzaga 79 Northwestern 73
Arizona 69 Saint Mary's 60
---
MLB Pre-season
Baltimore 5 N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 12 Minnesota 5
Detroit (ss) 7 Atlanta 5
Houston 5 Washington 4
Detroit (ss) 5 Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 5 St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 13 Philadelphia 8
Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 2
Texas 8 Cleveland (ss) 4
Chicago Cubs 6 Japan 4
Milwaukee 13 Chicago Cubs (ss) 7
Cleveland (ss) 4 Kansas City 4 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 13 Chicago White Sox 7
Oakland 2 San Diego 1
Texas (ss) 3 Cincinnati 3
Arizona 12 Netherlands 5
L.A. Angels 9 Colorado 3
Seattle 6 San Francisco 5
---
World Baseball Classic
Second round at San Diego
Puerto Rico 13 Venezuela 2
U.S. 6 Dominican Republic 3
---
MLS
Montreal 1 New York City FC 1
Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago 0
Toronto FC 2 Vancouver 0
Columbus 2 D.C. United 0
Orlando City 2 Philadelphia 1
FC Dallas 2 New England 1
Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose 1
Minnesota United 2 Colorado 2
Los Angeles 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 4 Houston 2
---