Stoch wins ski jump WCup round, Kasai beats own age record

VIKERSUND, Norway — Poland's Kamil Stoch enjoyed a dramatic win in the ski jumping World Cup on Sunday to slash overall leader Stefan Kraft's advantage.

Stoch was second after the first round but won with 466.6 points when leader Andreas Wellinger became unstable in the air on his last jump and dropped to 18th.

The 44-year-old Japanese jumper Noriaki Kasai broke his own record as the oldest man to make a World Cup podium, finishing second on 448 points, with Austrian Michael Hayboeck third on 430.4.

Stoch cut Kraft's standings lead to 31 points after the Austrian could only finish fifth Sunday. Two individual events remain next week in Slovenia.