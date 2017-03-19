Suns' Devin Booker has sore ankle, will miss Pistons game

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Phoenix guard Devin Booker is sitting out Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons because of a sore right ankle.

Phoenix signed forward Jarell Eddie to a 10-day contract before the game. Eddie played four seasons at Virginia Tech before going undrafted in 2014. He's spent much of his career in the D-League since, but he appeared in 26 games last season for the Washington Wizards.