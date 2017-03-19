Thunderbirds down Stingers 2-0 for bronze in U Sports women's hockey

NAPANEE, Ont. — Amelia Boughn stopped all 21 shots she faced to help lift the UBC Thunderbirds to a 2-0 win over the Concordia Stingers on Sunday for the bronze medal at the women's Canadian university championship.

Cassandra Vilgrain and Logan Boyd scored for UBC with both goals coming on the power play.

Vilgrain gave the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead 17:42 into the first and Boyd padded the advantage with less then three minutes remaining in the third period.

Katherine Purchase made 19 saves in the loss.