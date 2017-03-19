UBC beats Alberta 3-1 to win Canadian university women's volleyball title

TORONTO — The UBC Thunderbirds beat the Alberta Golden Pandas 3-1 on Sunday to win their 11th Canadian university women's volleyball championship.

UBC won 25-22, 25-20, 13-25, 25-20.

Danielle Brisebois led the Thunderbirds with 20 kills and 22 points.

Earlier Sunday, the Trinity Western Spartans overcame a two-set deficit to defeat the Montreal Carabins 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-11) to claim the bronze medal.

Sophie Carpentier had a game-high 27.5 points, picking up 19 kills and seven aces for the Spartans, while Elizabeth Wendel added 15 kills.