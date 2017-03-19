Valeri, Guzman lead Timbers to 4-2 win over Dynamo

PORTLAND, Ore. — Diego Valeri scored twice and David Guzman got the game-winner as the Portland Timbers beat the Houston Dynamo 4-2 Saturday night.

Fanendo Adi also scored for Portland and Jake Gleeson finished with four saves.

Erick Torres and Romell Quioto had the goals for Houston, and Tyler Deric had three saves.

Tied 1-1, Houston took the lead in first half stoppage time. Alberth Elis threaded a pass through the Portland penalty area to Quioto, who took a touch to control the ball, then slid a pass past Gleeson for his third goal of the season.

Portland started its comeback in the 58th minute, when Zarek Valentin's cross from the left found an unguarded Valeri to head home from six yards out for his second of the game and fourth in the first three games this season.

The Timbers took a 3-2 lead in the 66th minute. On the edge of the Houston penalty area, Guzman knocked an attempted clearance to Darlington Nagbe, who spun and slipped a return pass behind the Dynamo defence to Guzman. The Portland midfielder then faked a shot, dribbled past a sliding Deric and knocked home his first goal of the season.

Adi added an insurance goal in the 88th minute, running down the ball near the top of the area, then danced around Houston defenders for a few moments before banking a shot off the far post for his third goal.

In the 11th minute, a Sebastian Blanco cross in the penalty area hit DeMarcus Beasley ion the arm, earning the Timbers a penalty kick. Valeri converted the penalty by driving a shot straight down the middle as Deric dove to his right.