WHL Roundup: Stadel scores OT winner as Oil Kings top Rebels 5-4

EDMONTON — Riley Stadel scored 3:25 into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oil Kings to a 5-4 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Colton Kehler tied the game with 1:01 to go in the third period for the Oil Kings (23-43-6). Ethan Cap, Tyson Gruninger and Trey Fix-Wolansky also scored.

Brandon Hagel scored twice and added an assist for the Rebels (30-29-13), who got out to a 4-2 lead before Edmonton stormed back. Evan Polei and Austin Glover also scored.

Oil Kings goaltender Patrick Dea stopped 23 shots. Red Deer's Riley Lamb made 32 saves in the losing effort.

---

CHIEFS 7 WINTERHAWKS 2

PORTLAND, Ore. — Keanu Yamamoto scored two goals and set up another and Riley Woods had a goal and two assists as Spokane powered past the Winterhawks.

Eli Zummack and Hudson Elynuik had a goal and a helper apiece for the Chiefs (41-27-4) and Alex Mowbray and Riley McKay also scored.

Kegan Iverson and Henri Jokiharju scored and assisted on each other's goals to supply the offence for Portland (26-34-12).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 GIANTS 1

KENT, Wash. — Nolan Volcan and Alexander True each scored twice as the Thunderbirds routed Vancouver.

Elijah Brown and Matthew Wedman had the other goals for Seattle (46-20-6).

Johnny Wesley replied for the Giants (21-45-6) late in the third period.

---

AMERICANS 6 SILVERTIPS 5 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jordan Topping capped his hat trick with the overtime winner, lifting Tri-City over the Silvertips.

Dylan Coghlan had the tying goal 18:33 into the third period and added two assists for Tri-City (41-28-3). Jusso Valimaki had a goal and a helper and Morgan Geekie rounded out the offence.

Brandon Hein led the Silvertips (44-16-12) with two goals and an assist. Brian King had a goal and a helper and Riley Sutter and Connor Dewar also scored.