Sports

76ers' Okafor out with right knee soreness

ORLANDO, Fla. — Philadelphia 76ers centre Jahlil Okafor is sitting out Monday's game against the Orlando Magic because of soreness in his right knee.

Okafor initially experienced soreness in the knee during the first half of Sunday's win over the Boston Celtics and did not play in the second half. Okafor is day to day as the 76ers begin a five-game road trip.

Second-year centre Richaun Holmes is scheduled to start in Okafor's place against Orlando. Joel Embiid is also out with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular