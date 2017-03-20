Sports

Bengals sign linebacker Kevin Minter to 1-year deal

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed linebacker Kevin Minter to a one-year deal on Monday, filling the opening from Karlos Dansby's departure for Arizona as a free agent.

Minter is entering his fifth season. He was Arizona's second-round pick in 2-13 and has played in 61 consecutive games. He had a career-high 3 1/2 sacks last season.

Minter joins a linebacker group that features Vontaze Burfict and Rey Maualuga.

