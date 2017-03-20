Bobby Wood out of US World Cup qualifiers with back problems
HAMBURG — United States forward Bobby Wood has pulled out of World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama due to back problems.
Wood aggravated his sore back in Hamburger SV's 0-0 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Hamburg says Wood "is
The club adds he had to withdraw from the U.S. games,.
The U.S. plays Honduras at the Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California on Friday, then travels to Panama City to face Panama four days later.
