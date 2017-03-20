Bundesliga's youngest coach honoured as league's best in 2016
FRANKFURT — Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in the Bundesliga, has been named the German football federation's coach of the year for 2016.
Under Nagelsmann this season, Hoffenheim is fourth in the Bundesliga, which would secure a playoff for the Champions League.
Federation sporting director Horst Hrubesch says Nagelsmann "is a great example of how many talented coaches we have in Germany."
