Canada to face Kazakhstan in Fed Cup tie at Montreal's Uniprix Stadium

MONTREAL — Canada will host Kazakhstan at Montreal's Uniprix Stadium in a Fed Cup World Group II playoff tie next month.

The five-match set will be held April 22 and 23, with the winner advancing to World Group II play for 2018. The loser will be relegated to regional events.

A young Canadian squad of Bianca Andreescu, Charlotte Robillard-Millette, Katherine Sebov , and Carol Zhao finished first at the Americas Zone Group I event in Metepec, Mexico in February to earn the playoff berth. Canada defeated Venezuela, Bolivia, and Paraguay in the round robin stage of the event before sweeping Chile in the final.

Kazakhstan will be competing in a World Group II playoff tie for just the second time after falling to France in 2013.

The composition of both teams will be announced in April. Canada's top-ranked player is Eugenie Bouchard, No. 56 in the world, but she hasn't played a Fed Cup match since April 2015.

Canada is currently ranked no. 16 on the Fed Cup world rankings.

Kazakhstan is ranked 23rd. The country boasts two top-50 players in No. 31 Yulia Putintseva and No. 48 Yaroslava Shvedova.