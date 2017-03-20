Canucks forward Granlund to undergo wrist surgery, likely done for season

Vancouver Canucks forward Markus Granlund will undergo wrist surgery and will likely miss the remainder of the NHL season.

The Canucks said in a statement that a timetable for Granlund's return will be provided after the surgery, but with just 11 games remaining and Vancouver well out of the playoff picture the chances of a return this season appear remote.

The Canucks characterized Granlund's injury as "ongoing." The Finnish forward played in Vancouver's 2-0 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

"Our Canucks medical team and Markus believe that surgery is the best course of action for his long-term health and by having the procedure now it will allow him to have more time to rehabilitate and work out in preparation for next season," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "Markus is an important part of our team and we are confident he’ll have a full recovery."