Colts keep up defensive rebuild with linebacker Spence
A
A
Share via Email
Indianapolis has signed inside linebacker Sean Spence, the latest move in a major defensive overhaul.
In a conference call Monday, Spence told reporters he wants to compete for a starting job and change the atmosphere of the Colts'
He'll have plenty of help.
Spence joins a free agent class that includes outside linebackers Jabaal Sheard, John Simon and Barkevious Mingo, nose tackle Al Woods and defensive end Margus Hunt. Indy also has re-signed defensive back Darius Butler, and general manager Chris Ballard may not be finished yet.
Spence was Pittsburgh's third-round pick in 2012. After four seasons with the Steelers, he played with Tennessee last season and had 77 tackles and three sacks — both career highs.
___
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
Most Popular
-
-
Alt-right groups hold M-103 protest outside Calgary City Hall
-
How do I tell a coworker her chatter is wasting my time — without sounding like a grump?
-
Class geared to girls at Alberta school should teach more life skills — like marrying rich: Mochama