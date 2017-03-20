Draymond Green plays many positions, even hotel concierge

OAKLAND, Calif. — If you're requesting early check-in or searching for NCAA Tournament hotel deals, Draymond Green's your guy.

At least for a day this week, that is.

The Golden State star has a basketball side gig going: On Thursday, he will work as a concierge fielding calls at San Francisco's HotelTonight , speaking directly to customers when they call to book rooms or inquire about last-minute availabilities or make special requests in NCAA Tournament cities.

Serving as a digital concierge for part of the afternoon, the All-Star forward will job shadow HotelTonight co-founder and CEO Sam Shank and his executive team.

"Fans will get a thrill having Draymond answer their requests — I'm pretty sure our staff will also learn a thing or two," Shank said. "I hope he's nice to the Cleveland fans who are checking in."