Eichel-led Sabres beat Red Wings 2-1 on power-play goals
DETROIT — Jack Eichel and Matt Moulson each scored a power-play goal in the first two periods, and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings for a 2-1 victory Monday night.
Robin Lehner made 34 saves for the Sabres.
Tomas Tatar scored in his third straight game, pulling Detroit within a goal midway through the second.
The Red Wings had power plays early and late in the third period but failed to take advantage of their opportunities to tie the game, falling to 0 for 4 with an extra skater.
Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots for Detroit.
Buffalo, which hasn't made the playoffs since 2011, has won two straight for the first time in more than a month. The Sabres have an opportunity to pass sixth-place Florida in the Atlantic Division to end a three-year string of finishing in seventh or eighth.
The last-place Red Wings, meanwhile, are five points behind Buffalo in the division and are moving closer toward being mathematically eliminated from the
Eichel scored his 21st goal for his team-high 50th point midway through the first period.
NOTES: Buffalo D Brady Austin made his NHL debut and D Casey Nelson played for the first time in nearly two months, getting a chance at ice time because the Sabres scratched four
UP NEXT
Sabres: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
Red Wings: At the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
