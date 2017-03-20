FIFA bans referee for life over disputed penalty

ZURICH — FIFA says it has banned for life the referee who awarded a disputed penalty for South Africa against Senegal in a World Cup qualifying match.

Referee Joseph Lamptey of Ghana gave a penalty for a non-existent handball againstSenegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Replays clearly showed the ball struck Koulibaly's knee and then dropped to the ground.

South Africa scored the penalty kick to lead 1-0 in the 42nd minute in Polokwane last November. The home team went on to beat Senegal 2-1 and is now in second place in the four-team group after two matches. Senegal is third.

FIFA says it will give more details of the case "once the decision becomes final and binding."