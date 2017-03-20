Flames forward Tkachuk suspended two games by NHL for elbowing Kings' Doughty

NEW YORK — Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHLfor elbowing Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty.

Tkachuk will miss Calgary's upcoming games Tuesday at the Washington Capitals and Thursday at the Nashville Predators. The NHL's department of player safety announced the suspension Monday night.

The play occurred late in the first period of Sunday's game between the Flames and Kings.

Tkachuk was behind L.A.'s net when the puck rimmed around the boards toward him. Doughty moved from in front of the net to try and get to the puck before Tkachuk, but the Calgary forward pre-emptively threw his elbow up and into the jaw of the Kings' defenceman.

In a video posted to the NHL's website, the league pointed out that players who possess the puck may initiate contact with their opponents, including with their elbow, but hitting a player the face is never allowed.