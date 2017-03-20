Flames' Tkachuk suspended 2 games for elbowing Doughty

NEW YORK — Calgary Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended two games for elbowing Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty in the face.

Tkachuk will miss the Flames' upcoming games Tuesday at the Washington Capitals and Thursday at the Nashville Predators. The NHL's department of player safety announced the suspension Monday night.

The 19-year-old forward hit Doughty in the face with his left elbow during the Flames' game against the Kings on Sunday. Despite Tkachuk having no disciplinary history, the league ruled the elbow to be reckless and forceful enough to warrant a suspension.